Police watchdog probes shooting of student in Braamfontein

DURBAN - NATIONAL police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo has confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) is probing the shooting of a student Gauteng yesterday.

Naidoo said a 20-year-old student was allegedly shot by police and a case of attempted murder has since been registered at the Hillbrow police station after the student was interviewed.

He explained that on Monday, the student and a friend were picked up by the police.

"The officers were in a marked vehicle and (the student and a friend) were dropped off near the Braamfontein Cemetery when an altercation ensued between the police officer and the student. The student was forced out of the vehicle and shot in her leg," Naidoo said.

He said the incident did not occur where students were protesting.