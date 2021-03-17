Police watchdog probes shooting of student in Braamfontein
DURBAN - NATIONAL police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo has confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) is probing the shooting of a student Gauteng yesterday.
Naidoo said a 20-year-old student was allegedly shot by police and a case of attempted murder has since been registered at the Hillbrow police station after the student was interviewed.
He explained that on Monday, the student and a friend were picked up by the police.
"The officers were in a marked vehicle and (the student and a friend) were dropped off near the Braamfontein Cemetery when an altercation ensued between the police officer and the student. The student was forced out of the vehicle and shot in her leg," Naidoo said.
He said the incident did not occur where students were protesting.
"The matter has been referred to the Ipid and the National Commissioner has expressed that this matter is being viewed very seriously by the SAPS and he has also sanctioned a departmental investigation.
"SAPS management would like to reiterate its position that members of the SAPS are always encouraged to conduct themselves in a professional manner and to execute their duties within the boundaries of the law.
“Should any of our members exceed the boundaries of the law in any situation then such members would be required to account for their actions both criminally as well as departmentally," Naidoo said.
IOL