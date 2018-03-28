The SAPU said that it welcomed the three-year sentence imposed on convicted racist Vicki Momberg who verbally abused an off who was assisting her. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ANA

Johannesburg - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) said on Thursday that it welcomed the three-year sentence imposed on convicted racist Vicki Momberg who verbally abused a police official who was assisting her.

Momberg was sentenced to three years imprisonment, with one year suspended, by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The two-year prison term sentence given to Ms Momberg will serve as a deterrent to people in general not to make racist comments," Sapu provincial deputy chairperson Peter Ntsime said in a statement.

Ntsime said Sapu commended Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan who sentenced Momberg after considering her reasons and excuses for her racist outburst and comments.

"There is little doubt that Momberg is a racist individual to her core, as even the social worker that handled her case testified that Momberg racially abused her."

He said Sapu hoped that the two-year sentence that Momberg was going to serve would help her to realise that the k-word was unacceptable and offensive, whether used in private or in public.

"Her sentence is an Easter gift to the men and women in blue who face verbal racial attacks on a daily basis," said Ntsime.

"Once again, Sapu believes this sentence will assist a great deal in educating and showing people that racism, tribalism and all forms of segregation have no future in the democratic dispensation that we are living in."

African News Agency/ANA