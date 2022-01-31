Porsche driver arrested after clocking 204km/h on the N4 in Gauteng

PRETORIA – The Gauteng traffic police high speed unit has intensified a clampdown on speeding, with more than 25 motorists arrested, including a 47-year-old Porsche driver nabbed for clocking 204km/h. Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the 25 alleged speedsters had been arrested on Gauteng’s major routes in the past two weeks.

The drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120 km/h on a freeway. “These speedsters were arrested on major freeways such as the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14 respectively. The worst-case scenario was the driver of a white Porsche who was apprehended on the N4 freeway to Mpumalanga on the 25th January 2022 excessively speeding at 204 km/h. The 47-year-old male driver was detained at Bronkhorspruit police station and will appear in court shortly,” Maremane said. “The Gauteng Traffic Police also arrested a motorist this Friday, 28 January 2022, on the R553 Golden Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol with the reading recorded at 1.02 mg/l. The drunk driver was involved in an accident which caused serious injuries to other road users who are currently receiving medical treatment at Bara Hospital.”

The drunk driver has been detained at Eldorado police station. Maremane said the alleged speedsters were arrested on the spot and taken to various police stations where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. Most of the drivers have appeared at various magistrate courts around Bronkhorspruit and Tshwane, while those arrested during the weekend are expected to appear in court this week.