Portfolio committees to conduct oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hot spots

Durban – Portfolio committees on mineral resources and energy and police are set to conduct oversight visits at illegal mining hot spots in Gauteng, after the arrests of more than 100 people in the last week. Police management conducted blitz operations at several spots in Randfontein and Krugersdorp. The accused face charges including the contravention of the Immigration Act, illegal mining and theft.

Last week, Kagiso residents went on a rampage, declaring war against illegal miners. A building, believed to home several zama-zamas was also torched. SAPS Minister, Bheki Cele said as part of police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the West Rand, the police will step up police operations, deploy necessary resources and specialised units of the service; to keep residents living in the epicentre of illegal mining safe. Police Ministry and SAPS management led a two day crime combating imbizo in West Village; Krugersdorp and another in the Kagiso area in the West Rand.

Community meetings were also attended by Premier of Gauteng David Makhura and members of his executive council, officials from the Department of Home Affairs as well as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. Residents of both communities expressed their concerns around violent crimes committed allegedly by illegal miners who residents refer to as “blanket people”. "We will respond through action as the police, we will deploy the highly trained TRT, NIU and Special Task Force and K9 teams to make sure we flush out all undesirable elements in this area. Whoever comes with fire will be met with fire. We ask for space to conduct these operations and request the community, to assist us, work closely with us and ensure we bring perpetrators to book through court processes," Cele said. Police operations have been increased in the areas following the rapes of eight woman while filming a music video at an unused mine allegedly by foreign nationals who are also conducting illegal mining activities.

