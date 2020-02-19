DURBAN - No loadshedding was expected on Wednesday night, but the possibility of rotational blackouts remained for Thursday due to a capacity shortage and unplanned breakdowns, according to Eskom.

"We remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that loadshedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional changes in the system performance. Eskom will communicate regularly," the utility said via an emailed statement on Wednesday night.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 302MW at 4pm on Wednesday, while planned maintenance was at 4 499MW. Emergency reserves were at adequate levels and were used to supplement the shortage in capacity, said Eskom.

It urged customers to continue to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly.

"There is a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health."