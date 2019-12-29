File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - No loadshedding is expected on Sunday as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service, Eskom said. "Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. We however remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains," the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

Breakdowns (UCLF) were at 14 574MW as at 6.30am on Sunday morning. Eskom's technical teams would continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance, and to work at reducing "unplanned breakdowns" to below 9500MW to minimise the possibility of load shedding.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand, as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

African News Agency (ANA)