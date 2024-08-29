Prasa and Gautrain team up to offer train service for Boks’ clash against the All Blacks

Rugby fans will be able to catch a train from Park Station to Ellis Park Station for this weekend's clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks. The match will take place on Saturday and trains will run at 15-minute intervals from 10.30am until 9.30pm.

The People's Trains can carrying 2,400 fans per trip. The Gautrain will also extend its evening service. The journey on the Metrorail service will be free for valid match ticketholders, while the standard Gautrain train and parking fares will apply.

Fans can catch the Gautrain from various Gautrain stations to Park Station and at Park Station proceed to the Metrorail platforms. Marshalls will be on standby to guide commuters to the Prasa trains. The last Prasa train will leave from Ellis Park Station at 9.30pm and the last Gautrain train departs Park Station at 10pm to all Gautrain stations. Both train services will work with e-hailing services and corporate buses and a flat fee of R50 will be charged for parking vehicles. Those using e-hailing cabs will be picked up from and dropped off at the Prasa head office, adjacent to the Park Station.

Gautrain management agency chief executive officer, Tshepo Kgobe, said the initiative forms part of Gautrain’s efforts to be more inclusive by integrating with other modes of transport, and encouraging passengers to use the Gautrain to get to exciting sporting and lifestyle events such as this upcoming Boks game. “Fans can avoid road congestion by hopping on the Gautrain for a hassle-free, fast, comfortable and safe transport service to Park Station,” Kgobe said. Prasa’s Hishaam Emeran, added that it is an exciting time for Prasa who is rebuilding and restoring its commuter rail services.