Johannesburg - Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who was hospitalised a few days ago.

Mandela family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said in a statement that Madikizela-Mandela had an infection which was affecting her kidneys.

She has been on the mend at the Milpark Hospital since Saturday.

“Prior to going to the clinic, she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of appetite and one of her legs was painful. Upon admission, it was discovered that she had an infection that had affected her kidneys had an infection,” Dlamini said.

“She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital. She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits.

“Mrs Madikizela-Mandela The family will keep the public informed of any developments,” Dlamini said.

Social media networks were flooded with messages wishing Madikizela-Mandela a speedy recovery.

We woke up to the news that Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela has been admitted to the Milpark hospital . Get well soon and let Amighty be with you pic.twitter.com/3PRr4CvNoN — MinPresidencyRadebe (@radebe_jeff) January 24, 2018

Thoughts and prayers with Mama Winnie #WinnieMadikizelaMandela we love you mama and get well soon. .We send love and strength to mother of the continent. ..Speedy recovery mama — Major General (@EliasChinemore) January 23, 2018

@NkosinathiWalls wrote on Twitter: “My prayers are with mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela, I am wishing her a speedy recovery.”

@MkhacaniMshengu said: “Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela we wish you strength and speed recovery in this difficult time.”

Nzwana Ndabeni wrote on his Facebook page: “Age is really against her, she looks tired need to retire to public.”

Madikizela-Mandela has been hospitalised several times in recent years.

She underwent surgery in October 2014. In September 2011, she was admitted to the Life Brenthurst Clinic in Parktown, Joburg, for a minor surgery to her ankle.

She was also once was admitted to Milpark Hospital in Joburg and treated for an existing diabetes condition in November 2011.

The Star