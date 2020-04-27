Precautionary Covid-19 testing completed at Adcock Ingram critical care manufacturing facility

Johannesburg - Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram will reopen its critical care manufacturing facility in Midrand in Johannesburg this week after the completion of an intensive deep-clean of the plant and testing of employees for the coronavirus (Covid-19), the company said on Sunday. On Thursday, April 23, an employee at the Aeroton facility tested positive for Covid-19 and, as a precaution, 57 employees from a specific operating department were referred to a private pathology laboratory for testing on the same day, and were self-quarantined based on the primary contact trace in line with the company’s Covid-19 protocols, Adcock Ingram said in a statement. The infected employee was currently in self-isolation. The company received the test results from the laboratory on Friday, April 24, and was pleased to confirm that all 57 employees tested negative for Covid-19. The Aeroton plant was temporarily shut down and a deep-clean of the plant was being conducted by a third-party specialist. The facility, which produces life-saving products including intravenous drips and blood bags, would remain closed for the entire long weekend to ensure the deep-clean was conducted properly, the company said. "On Friday, 24 April 2020, the inspectorate of the department of labour conducted an inspection at the facility. The critical care dedicated Covid-19 executive team engaged with the inspectorate and all already established protocols to support workplace hygiene/employee safety seemed to stand the thorough appraisal. Employees who are able to do so, will return to work on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 when the factory plans to re-open," it said.

The facility would continue with its established and stringent hygiene protocols, temperature scanning and screening procedures for all staff and visitors, increased sanitisation and use of personal protection equipment, as well as social distancing protocols.

"Each Adcock Ingram site (manufacturing and distribution) has a business continuity plan in place detailing all necessary plans and protocols that will be followed should any employee or contractor be suspected of having contracted Covid-19, or tested positive for the virus.

"The structure of Adcock Ingram’s value chain also means that should any manufacturing facility be temporarily shut down, sufficient stock is available to continue supply to our customers over this period. In the event of one of our distribution centres being closed temporarily, stock can be sourced from other warehouses in the network.

"Adcock Ingram has a Covid-19 crisis response committee that oversees all the initiatives mandated in managing Covid-19 and the related regulations, and ensures that we respond proactively, in a well-considered, responsible, and agile manner," the company said in the statement.

African News Agency (ANA)

