Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Pretoria - Hundreds of mourners gathered at the AFM Rooftop Restoration Centre in Soshanguve Block K to bid farewell to the slain actor Sibusiso Khwinana .



Khwinana died at the hands of criminals who robbed him off his cell-phone while waiting for a taxi outside Sterland in Arcadia last Friday night. He was stabbed in the chest when he tried to fight back the criminals.





A soldier, a visionary and a dreamer were among words used to describe the 25-year-old Matwetwe lead actor. Mourners further described Khwinana as a humble person who never quarrelled with anyone.





Matwetwe co-star Tebatso Mashishi was part in the guard of honour around Sibusiso Khwinana's coffin. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Gauteng Premier, David Makhura said Khwinana’s spirit was too strong to be killed, saying his spirit will live among other artists, friends and family. “The fight against crime against crime must be won because it has the potential to kill everything that people hold dear,” he said.





Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

He told mourners that the best way to pay tribute to the 25-year-old star was to get the art curriculum at the same level as Mathematics and Science subjects. He promised to meet up with artists within two weeks to have a conversation about the industry.





Police Minister Bheki Cele said one of the three suspects believed to been involved in the murder of the Khwinana has been apprehended and will appear in court next week.





“We are still on the chase for the other two but we will find them, the one we arrested will appear in court on Monday and he must tell us why he did what he did,” he said.





A large number of mourners bid farewell to the slain Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana at AFM Rooftop Restoration Centre in Soshanguve Block K. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa





Khwinana will be buried at Zandfontein cemetery in Pretoria.





Pretoria News