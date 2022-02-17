Pretoria court jails man to 15 years for defrauding his friends of R3 million

Pretoria - The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced 59-year-old Kobus Nel to 15 years imprisonment for methodically defrauding his friends of over R3.9 million. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Nel took the money from his prominent associates over a period of 10 years, promising to return the funds.

“Between 2009 and 2019, the accused, Kobus Nel lured Pretoria and Cape Town prominent businessmen to invest into his business, Quadrant Innovations with a promise of lucrative dividends return. “Approximately R3.9 million was transferred into Nel’s bank account over the stated period but he failed to pay back the money as agreed. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in Pretoria for further investigation,” said Mulamu. Nel was summoned to appear in court in 2015 on related fraud charges, involving diabetic products investment, where he also failed to pay investors their returns.

“He was re-arrested in 2020 for a similar offence committed and charged with fraud while he was on bail for the previous fraud case,” said Mulamu. On Monday, the specialised court found Nel guilty on all fraud charges against him. He was sentenced to 12 years and 15 years imprisonment. The court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently. Meanwhile, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has also sentenced 54-year-old Gladys Pear Bezuidenhout to six years direct imprisonment for defrauding her former employer of approximately R2.1 million.

Bezuidenhout was employed as a bookkeeper at a Pretoria company, Van Opstal Masijiene between 2015 and 2017. “She fraudulently transferred the money on different transactions for the two-year period into her bank account, without employer’s authorisation. “The Hawks arrested Bezuidenhout in June 2021 and she was granted bail pending consultation with her legal representative for docket disclosure,” Mulamu said.