Pretoria High Court turns down urgent application to close schools

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria turned down an urgent application by a teachers’ union that all schools in the country should remain closed for now.

Judge Nana Makhubele found the application launched by the Educators Union of South Africa not to be urgent and it was flawed in some aspects.

The judge did not pronounce on the merits of the application – on whether schools were ready to reopen or not – which leaves the door open for Mmusi Maimane and his movement,One South Africa, to still head to court next week.

He will ask for an order that the government's decision to reopen the schools be declared invalid and unlawful.

He is asking that such a declaration be suspended for 60 days during which time the government must submit a plan to ensure the safety of pupils in schools. Maimane is asking the court or an independent body supervise this plan.

The Educators Union of South Africa also voiced their fears in their now failed application that the government was not ready to reopen the schools. They said not all schools had safety measures in place, such as protective equipment and some even did not have running water, to try and combat Covid-19.