Pretoria learner dies after falling out of moving scholar transport bus

A Grade 6 learner from a school in Pretoria has died after he allegedly fell out of a moving scholar transport bus on Thursday. The Grade 6 learner from Modiselle Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, is the latest learner to die in schooling related incidences in Gauteng after Latoya Temilton drowned during an excursion, while over 75 learners in the Joburg South area, witnessed a Rand Water executive get shot dead during a donation drive this week.

The provincial department of education said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane was “deeply saddened” by the incident. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the tragic incident happened on Thursday afternoon as learners were being transported home by the provincial government sponsored scholar transport bus. “It is alleged that the learner fell from the scholar bus and the rear wheels went over him, resulting in him losing his life,” Mabona said.

The police are understood to be investigating the incident. Mabona said the department’s psycho-social support team visited the scene of the incident and the learner’s family. Meanwhile, Chiloane has called on drivers who transport children across the province to be cautious.

“Indeed, this is terribly saddening news. Scholar transport is an initiative that forms part of our critical interventions to alleviate pressure from parents. “As such, we expect our learners to be safely transported from home to school and back home,” said Chiloane. “We call upon drivers to be extra vigilant of learner’s safety. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the school community.”

Last week, IOL reported that an independent law firm has been tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a Gauteng learner during a recent school trip. Temilton of Laerskool Queenswood in Pretoria, drowned during a school excursion last month. Latoya Temilton, 12, drowned at a school camp. Photo: Facebook/Women for Change The MEC added that police are investigating the matter, while he instituted an independent investigation which is expected to be completed by next Monday.