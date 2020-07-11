NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
A man died after apparently falling from the fifth floor of a block of flats in Pretoria West while trying to escape a fire in the building on Friday. Photo: Netcare 911
Pretoria man falls to death trying to avoid flat fire

Johannesburg - A man died when he apparently fell from the fifth floor of a block of flats in Pretoria while trying to escape a fire in the building, paramedics said on Saturday. 

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 11.45am on Friday morning to reports of a person having fallen from a building in Maltzan Street in Pretoria West, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

According to reports from the scene, an adult man had apparently fallen from the fifth floor of a block of flats while trying to escape a fire in the building, he said.

When medics arrived on the scene they found the man lying on the ground in a critical condition. "The patient was resuscitated on [the] scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner; however, his condition rapidly deteriorated and [he] was sadly declared deceased on the scene," Herbst said.

