Pretoria man killed and stuffed under his bed, girlfriend arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - A 22-year-old woman will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Monday following her arrest in connection with the murder of her boyfriend, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said. “The suspect was arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man in Tshwane,” said Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele. Suspicion arose on Thursday when the man’s brother could not reach him on the phone. “After not being able to reach the deceased on his phone, a relative, on the night of 18 June 2020, went to check on him at his place of residence. It is reported that the relative found his brother's girlfriend, the suspect, at the residence while his relative's lifeless body was found under the bed with injuries on the upper body,” Makhubele said. Police were called to the scene and arrested the woman after she could not explain the circumstances that led to the man's death. Last week, at least 188 suspects, including 22 alleged perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV), were arrested as City of Tshwane district SAPS commissioner Maj-Gen Thomas Mthombeni led a multi-pronged anti-crime blitz across South Africa’s capital city.

Tshwane district SAPS spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the individuals nabbed for GBV offences had committed crimes including common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and at least seven reported rapists.

“Most of the suspects were caught napping, literally, during the early hours of the morning following several attempts to locate them. Other suspects were caught for other serious crimes ranging from burglary, robbery, theft, to murder,” said Mavimbela.

All the arrested suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

“The operations on Thursday also saw other departments, like health, environmental affairs, Gauteng traffic, Tshwane metro police, and emergency services playing an integral role,” said Mavimbela.

“More than 700 people were screened for various health conditions at roadblocks on the R21 highway and Kgosi Mampuru Street [in Pretoria], where over 1600 vehicles and 680 persons were processed." Altogether 107 motorists were issued with fines totalling R69,900.

Mavimbela said that as the SAPS anti-crime blitz swept across Pretoria Central and Sunnyside, non-compliant second-hand-goods dealers “were not spared the rod”. The dealers were issued with fines to the value of R9500. “Furthermore, the contravention of the city by-laws and health protocols saw eight retail shops closed down.”

During the debriefing session following the operation, Mthombeni urged police officers across Pretoria to ensure that the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act were adhered to.

"Alleged offenders must be removed from the scene or communities without delay and be thrown behind bars to prevent femicide," Mthombeni said.