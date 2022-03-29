Pretoria motorists warned to avoid certain roads as Operation Dudula heads to some businesses

Pretoria – The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has issued an advisory, urging motorists to avoid certain streets north of Pretoria as members of the anti-foreigner movement, Operation Dudula are scheduled to march this morning. “Tshwane metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets. Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as De Waal Street, Hardie Muller Street, and Kitshof Street,” said Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

In the advisory, the Tshwane Metro Police Department said the purpose of the march is for the members of Operation Dudula “to submit memorandum of demands against the employment of illegal foreigners by Praga, Afrit and the Rosa complex”. The marchers are expected to gather from 9am at Rosslyn police station. “The route of the march is as follows: the marchers will start from Rosslyn Police Station, walk on Piet Rautenbach to Rosa complex, from Rosa complex (they) then turn right into Kotzenberg Street to Praga and Afrit,” Mahamba said.

“The following intersections will be affected: Piet Rautenbach Street, Kotzenberg Street, Rosslyn Road (R566). They are expected to disperse from Afrit Rosslyn at 1.30pm.” On Monday, leader of the anti-foreigner group, Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli was released on R1 500 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. As a bail condition, the court warned the Operation Dudula leader to avoid all communication and contact with the complainant, Victor Ramerafe.

Mohlauli was also ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer and not change his address. Many police officers, including members of the public order policing unit, were stationed at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court during Mohlauli’s appearance. Mohlauli, popularly known as Nhlanhla Lux or Nhlanhla Dlamini, was arrested after a case of housebreaking and theft was opened at the Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday. The complainant, Ramerafe, was supported in opening the case by the EFF by virtue of his membership with the party led by Julius Malema.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Mohlauli, after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den. IOL