Three people were killed and hundreds injured when two trains collided in Pretoria earlier this month File photo: Brenda Masilela/ANA

TSHWANE - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday visited families of two of the three people who died when two Metrorail trains collided at Mountain View Station, northeast of Pretoria last week. "During the visit, the families indicated areas where they would like the city to offer assistance. As per their requests, the Democratic Alliance-led multi-party administration will arrange six buses, two mobile toilets, a quantum [Toyota minibus] and Tshwane Metro Police escort," said Msimanga's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi.

"We trust that with this contribution, the funeral services will proceed smoothly and that the departed will get a dignified send off. Our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the families of those that have lost lives and wishing all those injured a speedy recovery."

Mgobozi said Msimanga visited the families to convey Tshwane's condolences and to offer support with the funeral arrangements.

The deadly train crash left three people dead, and more than 600 commuters injured.

Dick and Sarah Sekoma, 39 and 38 respectively, lost their lives while en route to register their eldest child at the Tshwane University of Technology to study auditing.

Samuel Baloyi also suffered fatal injuries during the crash. He was trapped in the train wreckage. He was travelling with his wife Johana Hlongwane who was injured in the crash.



