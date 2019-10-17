A woman was seriously wounded in an armed robbery at a shop in Pretoria. File photo: Supplied

Pretoria - A 32-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was shot during an armed robbery at a shop in Pretoria on Thursday. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the woman, believed to be an employee, sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of her body.

The shop is located at Rooihusikraal Road in Centurion, Pretoria.

"Paramedics assessed the patient where she was found to be in a critical condition. A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated on scene. The patient was packaged and transported by private ambulance to hospital in a critical condition where the patient was handed over to a resuscitation team," Herbst said.

Police were on the scene investigating.