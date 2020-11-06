Principal, teachers were negligent in case of Gauteng teen found dead in school swimming pool - report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg: Laerskool Bekker School has been found to be liable for the death of a pupil whose naked body was found at the bottom of its swimming pool at the beginning of the year. While investigations into the drowning of Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, 13, found that there was no foul play in his death as his mother had suspected, four teaches and the principal were found to have been negligent for failing to act swiftly after the incident was reported. An investigation was ordered after the teenager’s body was found at the Magaliesburg school. His mother, Lucia Seboko, said at the time that she did not believe it was a drowning. She said not only was her son a good swimmer, who had been swimming since he was 4-years-old, but that when his body was found, there was a cut next to his lip on his right cheek, a cut across the back of his neck and also on top of his head. “This is not a drowning. I suspect somebody must have pinned him down,” she said at the time.

However, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Friday delivered a report to his family after investigations were completed.

The findings were that

– Keamohetswe died as a result of drowning.

– Four teachers and the principal failed to act swiftly after the incident was reported and have therefore been found to have acted negligently.

– The teachers and the principal failed to cared for the pupils who were at the time under the care.

– The school liable for Keamogetswe’s death and the Gauteng Department of Education must take responsibility for what happened.

Recommendations

– Necessary disciplinary process must be taken against educators and the principal.

– The department, through legal department, must engage the family on an appropriate compensation.

The department has since accepted the report and undertook to implement all recommendations.

Lesufi was on Saturday expected to meet the School Governing Body of Laerskool Bekker. | IOL