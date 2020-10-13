Principal’s dismissal is not enough, someone must go to jail – Enock Mpianzi’s parents

Johannesburg – The parents of Enock Mpianzi don’t feel that the dismissal of the Parktown Boys High School principal Malcolm Williams nine months after their son’s death is any form of justice. Not only do they believe that Williams’s firing was “too little too late”, they want someone to be charged criminally and sent to prison. Enock drowned on January 15 during a water activity organised by the school at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits, North West. It was found that the boys were not given life jackets when they entered the fast-flowing water and, despite other boys reporting Enock missing, the search was delayed and his body was only recovered two days later. A report on investigations conducted into the drowning revealed that Malcolm Williams, the principal, had neglected to take the necessary steps to ascertain who was at the camp and if any learner was missing after the water activity that claimed Enock's life.

Williams was fired on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the family on SAFM on Tuesday morning, Wikus Steyl, who is the family’s lawyer, said the family indicated that the news of Williams’s firing opened up old wounds, taking them back to the events surrounding their son’s death.

“Although the family welcomes the dismissal, they do not feel the dismissal is any form of justice.

“They want the camp closed down and someone to face prison.”

Steyl also revealed that the family felt they still didn’t know the truth of what happened between the Wednesday Enock went to the camp with his schoolmates and the Friday morning he was found.

“The family is hoping that even though those circumstances are not in the report to their satisfaction, that either in the civil or criminal case they will finally find closure to know how he spent the last few days of his life.”

Enock’s parents have launched a R10 million civil claim against the school, Williams, the governing body, the camp, the Gauteng Department of Education as well as MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

