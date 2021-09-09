Prisoners escape Sandton’s Leeuwkop prison, rob Fourways house and kidnap 4-month-old baby

Johannesburg - Two murder-accused prisoners who escaped from Sandton’s Leeuwkop prison have been re-arrested after they went on a rampage, robbing a house in Fourways, kidnapping a four-month-old baby and hijacking a double cab vehicle. The prisoners, who were serving murder sentences of 10 and 30 years between them, were re-arrested after they crashed a double cab van they had hijacked into a ditch in Diepsloot.

They had also kidnapped a four-month-old baby at the Fourways house they robbed. The Diepsloot community, said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, attacked the prisoners after they crashed the hijacked vehicle into a ditch in the area. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers who were patrolling in Diepsloot spotted the double cab driving at a high speed along the R511 and Plum Street, before the vehicle drove into a ditch.

“Officers then saw members of Diepsloot community attacking the two male occupants, said Minnaar. “Officers discovered that the two male suspects had escaped from Leeuwkop Prison, where they were serving sentences of ten years and thirty years for murders which they committed.” 2x suspects arrested by #JMPD #RegionA officers in Diepsloot for House Robbery & Kidnapping. The suspects had just escaped from Leeukop Prison where they were serving sentences for 10x & 30yrs for murders they committed when they kidnapped a 4 month year old baby in Fourways. pic.twitter.com/ynRkLf0XLo — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 9, 2021 Detailing the prisoners Thursday morning rampage, he said they had escaped from the prison and entered a house in Fourways.

“A domestic worker saw them from inside and locked the back door. It is alleged that the suspects kicked the door down, as well as a second door inside the house. They took money from the lady and kidnapped her daughter aged four,” he said. “The suspects ran off with the child as security guards arrived at the house, they then hijacked a White Toyota double cab and drove towards Diepsloot with another vehicle chasing behind, where they drove into the ditch.” He said the suspects were quickly re-arrested after they crashed.