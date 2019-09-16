The Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoed in Pretoria, which was officially renamed Rietondale High School has been vandalised. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The former Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoed in Pretoria, which was officially renamed Rietondale High School, has been vandalised less than one month after the name change. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who presided over the renaming ceremony, took to Twitter and posted images of the damage that was done to the school over the weekend

"We changed the name of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale High School last month. Over the weekend the school and the new name (was) vandalised," read the tweet.

We changed the name of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale High School last month. Over the weekend the school and the new name were vandalized. #NonRacialism pic.twitter.com/c5SwNxkp7s — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 16, 2019

Gauteng department of education spokesman Steve Mabona said they the vandalism had affected several parts of the school and shower taps had been damaged.

"We are not going to stop to transform our schooling environment, all the schools that need to be changed, in terms of name change, we will continue to do that, vandalising all those schools won't assist, instead it's a draw back," he said.

Mabona said the department had opened a case of vandalism and investigations were underway.

The renaming of the school had sparked a heated debate on Twitter, with some questioning why it had to be renamed and others hailing the move.

African News Agency (ANA)