Randburg - Randburg police on Wednesday confirmed they are investigating a murder case after a man was shot several times in car.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1pm in Strydom Park.

Randburg police spokesperson Captain Makgowanyana Maja explained how the incident unfolded.

“The deceased was driving his vehicle and stopped at the red robot at corner Fabriek and Gerhardus streets."

“A white sedan vehicle, which was behind his, allegedly overtook and blocked him. Two suspects then got out of their car armed with high calibre firearm, one wearing a balaclava and one a cap shot the deceased several times.”

Paramedics were summoned to the scene and the man was certified dead on the scene.

Maja said the motive for the killing is unknown and no arrests were made.

“The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward anonymously and contact Randburg police on (011) 449 9115 or our crime stop line 08600 10111.”

