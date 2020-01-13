File picture: Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - The city of Ekurhuleni has suspended a senior official in the department of health and social development over allegations of tender fraud and corruption. The social development manager was suspended with full pay after allegations of tender fraud and corruption involving millions came to the city’s attention, and after a complaint of unethical and corrupt behaviour was reported against the official to the South African Council for Social Service Professions (CSSP).

The city has launched a full-scale investigation into the allegations, which will be led by the internal audit department, after which the city will determine a way forward.

In the meantime, the manager remains suspended with full pay until the investigation has been concluded.

African News Agency (ANA)