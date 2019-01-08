Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho at the Port Elizabeth High Court. PHOTO: Raahil Sain / ANA

Cape Town - An investigation has been launched by the Department of Correctional Service after allegations of preferential treatment for rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso made headlines in local media. An article on Monday claimed that Omotoso, who is being detained at St Alban’s prison in Port Elizabeth, is able to preach to his congregants via cell phone from his single cell.

However, Correctional Service’s national spokesperson Singabako Nxumalo has dismissed claims of special treatment.

“We have appointed a task team to look into these fresh allegations. It’s a matter of concern to us but we have a duty to ensure that our policies are adhered to and that all is being done in our centres to ensure it does not fly in the face of justice,” said Nxumalo told the media.

Omotoso is on trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court. The Nigerian pastor faces 63 main charges and 34 alternative counts which include human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, racketeering and conspiracy in aiding another person to commit sexual assault.

The trial is expected to resume on February 4.