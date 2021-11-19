Property scammer sen behind bars for 15 years

Rustenburg – A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud, forgery, and uttering, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday. Spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in September 2016, Josaya Tatolo Mbongo misrepresented himself to a potential property buyer as an estate agent at Tatolo Meridian Transport and Property CC in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg.

He fraudulently created documents for the complainant to sign as an agreement for the property sale. "Months after realising that the property sale deal was not coming through, the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg. "In February 2019, the investigation team executed a warrant of arrest and Mbongo was subsequently charged with fraud," Captain Mulamu said.

He said Mbongo was found guilty of all charges against him in March 2020 and the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced him to 15 years direct imprisonment on November 11, 2021. In a separate case, Northern Cape police said farmworker, Johannes Witbooi, 35, was handed down a 15 year prison sentence for murder at the Carnarvon Regional Court. "On April 6, 2019 at about 11am Witbooi and three other farmworkers were involved in an altercation which resulted in the fatal stabbing of Nickford Smit, 24. Witbooi also stabbed one other male and threatened to stab another during the same incident, on a farm just outside Fordsburg, where they were employed," said spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock.