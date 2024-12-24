‘Protect people from HIV!’ Save South Africa demands action on spaza shops selling count condoms

Civic movement Save South Africa has urged the Department of Health to immediately suspend the sale of condoms at spaza shops. This follows an exclusive story by IOL, following weeks of investigation where it was established that counterfeit condoms have become rife on the market, being sold at numerous spaza shops in Gauteng areas including Sunnyside, Hillbrow, Mamelodi and the Joburg CBD.

Save South Africa spokesperson, Tebogo Mashilompane said while the Department of Health has undertaken to investigate, spaza shops cannot continue to sell condoms. “While we welcome the commitment to investigate the matter by the Department, it is of importance that while investigations are underway, the selling of condoms by spaza shops should be suspended in order to protect the innocent users,” he said. “It is without doubt that there is a great danger facing the users of these counterfeit condoms due to a lack of standard quality check by health regulators.”

The outside view of a spaza shop Mashilompane said it is further worrying that the suppliers of counterfeit condoms circumvent the health regulations and the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) by distributing condoms via spaza Shops, therefore exposing “innocent” people to sexual infections and unwanted pregnancies. “It is therefore our call that the Department of Health must act with speed in preventing further health risk exposure,” he said. Save South Africa has urged community members to use government-issued condoms in order to prevent the dangers inherent on counterfeit condoms.

“Therefore, Save South Africa civic movement calls on the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to call for the immediate suspension of condom selling by Spaza shops in order to protect lives from being exposed to health risks,” said Mashilompane. IOL reported last week that fear and anxiety has set in among some Gauteng residents after they bought and used condoms from spaza shops dotted across the province. The users however noticed some slight differences on the condoms and the packaging of the Trust condoms brand. The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) which is the authority responsible for the promotion and maintenance of standardization and quality in connection with commodities in the country has distanced itself from its logo printed on the counterfeit condoms.

Reacting to the news, Sanac spokesperson Nelson Dlamini told IOL that in a country bedeviled by a high prevalence of HIV, consumers must take precaution and use condoms from reputable shops. “As Sanac that is very concerning to us. The condom remains one of the most accessible, easiest to use and one of the most effect methods of preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies. “The last thing we would want is for someone to take advantage of the market and produce counterfeit condoms, particularly in a country that shoulders the highest burden of HIV globally with nearly eight million people living with HIV,” said Dlamini.

On Saturday, spokesperson for the national Department of Health, Foster Mohale said the counterfeit condoms do not have verified efficacy. “As the department we are concerned about these reports of fake condoms because they are not certified by the SA Bureau of Standards through quality control tests to provide the required protection against sexually transmitted infections including the HIV and unplanned pregnancies,” Mohale told IOL. He said condoms remain one of the most viable and safe methods of contraception, which carry the promise of safe sex.

“Counterfeit condoms pose severe public health risks, including the failure to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unwanted pregnancies, thus putting the lives of innocent consumers and users at risk,” said Mohale. “As the department, we will work closely with the private sector that sells condoms to mitigate the current challenges of reported fake condoms with potential to contribute to rising numbers of HIV infections in the country, especially among young people.” The SABS said it does not regulate the importing of condoms into South Africa and the function falls in the ambit of the Department of Health.

“Producing condoms in South Africa involves detailed process to ensure they meet safety, quality, and regulatory standards. Requirements for packaging of condoms are stated in ISO 4074:2015/SANS 4074:2017,” the SABS said in its written response to IOL. On the glaring differences on the packaging, SABS stated that SANS4074 approved condom boxes will be written Compliant with WHO specifications, and they will be labelled “studded” or “smooth”. “The counterfeit condoms will have World Health Organization compliant and will be dull and very fragile. This means that there is a SABS mark scheme [being] abused by producers of fake condoms."

Regarding the sealing of the individual boxes containing three condoms, SABS said ISO/SANS 4074 details sealing specifications for condom wraps but not for condom boxes. “However, consumers must shy away from products that are defective or look like their quality has been compromised,” SABS responded. [email protected]