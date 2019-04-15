Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve campus. File photo: Masi Losi.

Soshanguve - Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) management have managed to avert further disruptions to their academic calendar after new protests threatened to see the university Soshanguve campus closed once again. University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, confirmed that there were brief disruptions at the university's Soshanguve north campus on Monday morning.

De Ruyter said, however calm was restored before things got out of hand with the university management, campus rector and student representatives in discussions on how best to assist the students plea.

“Looming student protest at TUT’s Soshanguve north campus was defused this morning after a meeting between unhappy students and representatives from various management structures at the university.”

She said the issues raised by the students revolved around Fundza Luskaka funding for about 770 students, 430 which were returning students and 240 new recipients.

According to de Ruyter, students previously received a once-off payment towards the middle of the year, once their registrations had been completed with applications approved by a committee.

That very committee comprises of members of the Department of Basic Education, funding body and an academic coordinator from the Faculty of Education.

However, she said this year due to numerous protests which saw the delay of activities at the university’s campuses across the country for most of the first semester, normal timelines had not been met.

“The protests which delayed the 2018 exams and the 2019 registration period meant the committee could only meet last week to consider and approve applications.”

“The students this morning raised their financial challenges with the university and in order to assist them, a monthly allowance of R1 500 will be paid to returning students over a 10 month.”

With the university to check the accounts of the new students with the view of ensuring their debt toTUT was settled, following which a monthly allowance will also be paid out to them.

Activities went ahead uninterrupted for the remainder of the day.

