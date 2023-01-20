The association said that many workplaces in the public service domain, including schools, police stations, the Department of Home Affairs, and health facilities, were severely affected by load shedding . This was despite having a duty of rendering direct public services.

Pretoria –The devastating effects of load shedding has moved the Public Servants Association (PSA) to request the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) to consider bringing back “work from home” policy for public workers.

‘’Most often there are no alternative energy solutions. This further creates health and safety risks to employees owing to non-functioning equipment, including air-conditioning in buildings. Employees are exposed to verbal and physical abuse by clients as they are unable to perform most duties during load shedding.”

The PSA said the public service had to play an active role and contribute to immediate solutions that would alleviate the burden on the Eskom grid.

“Measures include staff rotation and virtual attendance by employees who are in a position to do so, as was the norm during the Covid-19 lockdown. These measures will also assist in workplaces, reducing electricity consumption and ease traffic flow to allow essential workers to arrive at work on time.”