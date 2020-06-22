PSiRA raises alarm on the killing of private security officers

Pretoria - The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has said that it is “appalled” by the recent spate of murders of security personnel across South Africa. PSiRA, the statutory body regulating the private security industry in South Africa, said the wanton targeting and killing of security guards was robbing families of breadwinners. “Even more outrageous is the fact that most of these criminal acts are brazen and leave families deprived of breadwinners, inconsolable loved ones and permanent scars,” said PSiRA. The statutory body listed numerous cases and the details of the slain security officers. The cases have been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). PSiRA CEO Manabela Sam Chauke said it should be noted that the majority of slain security officers were young people.

“What is even more concerning to the authority about the trail of these cold-blooded killings and attempted murder cases is that most of the deceased are young security officers. On behalf of the authority and the private security industry, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. May the souls of departed security officers rest in eternal peace,” said Chauke.

Chauke appealed to communities across South Africa to assist the police in solving the murders.

PSiRA is calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to institute a special inquiry to probe the apparent onslaught on private security officers.

In 2018, PSiRA condemned the "spree of unbridled killing of security guards in different parts of South Africa" following the killing of 24/7 Security Services reaction officers Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo, who were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The incident was captured by a dashboard camera in the guards' vehicle and the video went viral, sparking widespread condemnation of the cold-blooded murder.

Two men allegedly responsible for the killing of the two security guards in Gauteng were later shot and killed by police officers when they resisted arrest in Durban.

African News Agency/ANA