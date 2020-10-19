Psychiatric patient at Gauteng hospital allegedly raped male patient

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital is once again the news following allegations that a male psychiatric patient raped a fellow patient over the weekend at the facility. According to Jack Bloom, who is the DA’s spokesman on Health in Gauteng, information at his disposal was that the victim – who is also a psychiatric patient – was raped on Saturday. The victim was allegedly removed from the facility and taken to the Nthabiseng Thuthuzela Care Centre at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for treatment. It’s not known what happened to the alleged perpetrator. Bloom said there was concern among staff that the hospital management would cover up the incident which followed the alleged murder by a psychiatric patient of another patient at the hospital in May this year.

“This is the 11th violent incident at Bheki Mlangeni since the beginning of the year, yet the CEO Ruth Mabyana has been allowed to return to her post despite being initially put on precautionary suspension while investigation continues into the murder.

“In my view, Mabyana is the worst hospital CEO in Gauteng and should have been removed long ago after scandals that include a string of violent assaults on patients and staff as well as a jobs-for-sale racket.

“It is not forgivable that yet another assault has occurred on a patient at this hospital.

“Effective steps should have been taken to ensure that mental health patients are only admitted to a dedicated high security ward.

“New management is needed urgently at the hospital to ensure that patients and staff are in a secure environment without threat of violence,” he said.

A staff member at the hospital confirmed to IOL the incident ocurred and those who were on duty were told not to say anything.

IOL contacted the police but Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the Jabulani Police Station, under which the hospital falls, did not have such a case.

The Gauteng Department of Health also said it was not aware of the matter.

“The Acting Gauteng MEC for Health Jacob Mamabolo has already dispatched a team to the facility to investigate the matter. A statement will be issued later today once a preliminary report is compiled,” the department said.

Other unconfirmed reports are that on Sunday, another psychiatric patient assaulted a security guard and dislocated his shoulder.

At least three patients were allegedly raped at Gauteng health-care centres in the past few weeks.

In two cases, it is believed mental health patients were raped by other patients.

At Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, a man, 22 allegedly raped a boy, 15, on September 27. Both were being treated at the hospital for mental health issues.

The other incident allegedly happened at Tara Psychiatric Hospital. It is alleged a girl, 15, who is an outpatient, was raped by another patient on September 16.

IOL