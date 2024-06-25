Psychiatric patient dies in fire at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane

A 35-year-old woman, who was a patient at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s female psychiatric unit, died when a fire broke out at the medical facility, the Gauteng provincial department of health confirmed. In a statement, Gauteng department of health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the woman was admitted to hospital last week Thursday.

“Gauteng department of health can confirm an unfortunate fire incident that occurred at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s female psychiatric unit which sadly resulted in the passing of a 35-year-old female patient. The mental healthcare user was admitted to the hospital on June 20,” he said. “She was placed in a seclusion room (on Monday), as part of her prescribed treatment. At around 6.35pm, a smouldering smoke and small fire broke out from the seclusion room. Immediate actions were taken to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of patients.” Police in Gauteng are probing the death of a 35-year-old patient at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Media Modiba said the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire brigade, but unfortunately the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries.

He said 17 other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department as a precautionary measure. At this stage, authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown. “The incident has been reported to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” said Modiba.