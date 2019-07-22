South Africans will get a chance to pay their last respects to the late legendary musician Johnny Clegg at his memorial service this Friday. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad

Johannesburg - South Africans will get a chance to pay their last respects to the late legendary musician Johnny Clegg at his memorial service this Friday. The public memorial will be held 12:30 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

According to Computicket, admission to the Memorial Service is free but in order to reserve a seat, collect a ticket at any Computicket outlet from 09h00 on Sunday 21st July.

Johnny Clegg's family is grateful for the outpouring of support during time of loss, and have asked that donations be made to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers.

Clegg succumbed to pancreatic cancer on the July 16 after a four-year-long battle. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony the following day.

According to Roddy Quinn, the late singer's manager and family spokesperson, Clegg's family would like to "thank everyone for the outpouring of support during their time of loss, and have asked that donations be made to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers."

"His passing has left us numb and we request that the family's privacy be respected during this trying time," Quinn said.

Clegg was born on June 7 1953 in Bacup, Lancashire, England and moved to Johannesburg, South Africa with his Zimbabwean mother when he was 6 years old.

His exposure to Zulu migrant workers during adolescence introduced him to the culture and music. His involvement with black musicians often saw him arrested during Apartheid.

At the age of 17, together with Sipho Mchunu they formed their first band called Juluka. At the age of 33 in 1986 during the height of Apartheid he partnered with Dudu Zulu to form his second inter-racial band called Savuka. Clegg also recorded several solo albums and enjoyed international success selling out concerts wherever he performed.

He was awarded by a number of local and international bodies for his contribution to music and society.

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.