Ekurhuleni - Public transport will grind to a halt in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday as the taxi industry will go on strike over the planned roll-out of the bus-rapid transport (BRT) system.

The South African National Council (Santaco) in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be embarking on a march on Tuesday.

"Please be advised taxi strike in Ekurhuleni continues. From the report, the strike will involve all taxi leaders, owners and drivers in the metro which means no taxi will be working. We call on the organisers to ensure the strike takes place under orderly and peaceful conditions," Santaco said in a statement.

"There will be a taxi industry strike in Ekurhuleni on 20 March 2018. Santaco has been notified by its affiliate Santaco Ekurhuleni. The strike is reportedly related to BRT and the delayed roll-out by the City."



As a result of the anticipated protest, the City of Ekurhuleni said that Harambee bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for the day following a threat of violence.

The City said that the bus service will be fully operational from Thursday, and that commuters will be compensated with a free ride for a lost day.

Commuters have been encouraged by both the taxi industry and the City to seek alternative modes of transport on Tuesday.



African News Agency/ANA