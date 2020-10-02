Public urged to refrain from sharing graphic footage of Gauteng murder-suicide on social media

Durban - Police are appealing to the public to refrains from sharing a video and photographs of a man lying in a pool of blood.

On Friday, Gauteng police expressed concern over the sharing of the sensitive footage and images on various social media platforms.

"Police can confirm that on September 29, members from Akasia responded to a shooting incident in the parking lot of a residential complex in Orchards in the Akasia policing area, where it is alleged the male suspect fatally shot a 27-year-old woman after an argument. The suspect then allegedly turned the gun on himself. He was taken to hospital where he was also certified dead on arrival," said police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo.

He urged the public to stop sharing the footage and delete it from their devices.

"The random recording and circulating of content of this nature for no constructive reason, is not only reckless and insensitive to the relatives and close associates of the deceased, but could also jeopardise and compromise the outcome of the police investigation," Masondo said.