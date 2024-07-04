Pulling out: DA says Refiloe Nt'sekhe resigning as Gauteng Deputy Speaker after talks with ANC crumbled

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says its provincial legislature member, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, who was recently elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature, will be quitting the position after negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC) to form a government of provincial unity deadlocked. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, DA leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga said Nt'sekhe will be announcing her resignation “very soon”.

“The DA is not going into this for the sake of adding numbers or just wanting positions for the sake of having those positions. We want to be there strategically, to bring in the changes that we said we wanted to bring in. Therefore, the positions that we were seeking to get were supposed to be complementary to each other,” said the former executive mayor of Tshwane. “There is no way we will allow a situation where we continue to have a deputy speaker that is not going to have a meaningful contribution. We were pairing that with the chair of chairs that was coming in, with the other portfolios that we were going to get, in terms of the oversight committees that would have been there.” DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “Therefore, there is no need for us to continue having the deputy speaker if we are not going to follow it up with all the other things that we said we wanted to introduce in that particular space. So Refiloe is not going to continue to be the deputy speaker in Gauteng. This does not talk to what we wanted to achieve in this government,” he said.

IOL reported on Wednesday night that Lesufi had unveiled his provincial executive of largely ANC Members of the Executive Council (MECs), joined by three executives representing the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Rise Mzansi. National chairperson of Rise Mzansi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa was appointed by Lesufi as MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development; the IFP’s Bonginkosi Ndlovu was appointed as MEC for e-Government; and the Patriotic Alliance’s Sheila Mary Peters was appointed MEC for Environment. On Thursday, Lesufi said the door is not closed on negotiations with the DA in the province as he seeks to build an inclusive government of provincial unity.

Lesufi said he has a good relationship with Msimanga, which augurs well for future negotiations. “The good thing is I have a good relationship with Solly, we meet. I can call him after this (interview), go and have some coffee or tea, so we will continue to do that. It is very important. Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “It is not for political interest, but it is for the citizens of this country. We are very committed to ensure that we bring them on. We will not get tired (in trying) to bring them on board. It is unfortunate, the statements that are being attached, that we wanted to take everything, we didn’t,” said the the Gauteng ANC provincial chairperson.