Scene of the stabbing incident at Mondeor High School. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Mondeor - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil, police confirmed on Wednesday. The pupil, 19, was walking to school when he was stabbed to death by three other pupils from surrounding schools in a nearby veld.

According to one of the police officers at Mondeor Police Station which is near the school, a man came running into the charge office saying a school child had been stabbed.

The officer, who can't be named as she's not the official spokesperson, said they then called an ambulance and rushed to where the boy was.

"The boy was a pupil at Mondeor. Paramedics later arrived and confirmed the boy dead," she said.