Mondeor - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Mondeor High School pupil, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The pupil, 19, was walking to school when he was stabbed to death by three other pupils from surrounding schools in a nearby veld.
According to one of the police officers at Mondeor Police Station which is near the school, a man came running into the charge office saying a school child had been stabbed.
The officer, who can't be named as she's not the official spokesperson, said they then called an ambulance and rushed to where the boy was.
"The boy was a pupil at Mondeor. Paramedics later arrived and confirmed the boy dead," she said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the arrest of the teenager hours after the stabbing.
"Police formed a team of detectives who followed up the information from the scene which led them to another school in Mondeor where one 13-year-old suspect attends.
"The two outstanding suspects are suspected to be school children as well. Police are calling for the boys to hand themselves in because the police will not rest until they are arrested," he told IOL.
Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest of the suspect within 24 hours.
He however condemned the killing of the 19-year-old boy, urging the community to work with the police to help track down the outstanding suspects in this case.
IOL