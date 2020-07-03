Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 at Pretoria school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA - The Royal Schools Princess Park campus in Arcadia, east of Pretoria, temporarily closed after a learner tested positive for the coronavirus. Parents received notifications from “management” informing them to come to the school and collect their children urgently. “We have our first positive Covid-19 case. Please collect your primary school child from school at 11.30am today. Please collect your high school child from school at 12pm (midday) today. This is of urgency as the school needs to be deep-cleaned today. There will be no staff on the premises at 12.30. Thank you for your understanding,” the message the school sent out on Friday read. A memorandum circulated to parents by the school, issued by principal Maxon Dutuma, said the infected Grade 4 learner was at the school on Monday. “Unfortunately, a mother of one of our Grade 4 learners tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, 30th June 2020. The mother and child were tested and both tested positive. The learner was at school on Monday the 29th of June and did not show any symptoms but was tested as a precautionary measure. The child tested positive and the school was made aware of it late Thursday, 2 July, by the learner’s parents,” said Dutuma in the internal memorandum seen by African News Agency (ANA).

The school management followed protocol and reported the matter to both the Department of Education and the Department of Health.

A parent who spoke to ANA said he was concerned about the safety of his child who attends the same school. The school is set to resume classes on Monday, after suspending classes on Friday.

Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said the suspension of lessons at any school with a Covid 19 case was based on the risk assessment conducted by Department of Health (DoH) and GDE officials during which they ascertained whether the school was in compliance with DBE/DoH protocols for managing Covid-19 cases in schools.

“The DoH is responsible to contact, track and trace any close contacts and advise accordingly. Sanitisation of the affected surfaces and areas is conducted and in some instances the school is closed for not more than two days for this process to completed, depending on the size/number of the areas which the person accessed,” said Mabona.

He said the affected school was then reopened and thereafter, depending on the number of close contacts identified, the school was rendered operational.

African News Agency