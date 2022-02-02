R103m ABSA fraud case: Specialist engineer and girlfriend granted R50K bail

Pretoria – A specialist engineer, Xolela Masebeni, and his girlfriend, Athembile Mpani appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday where they were released on bail for allegedly defrauding Absa bank of more than R100 million within the space of three months. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phindi Mjonondwane, has said Masebeni, 30, and Mpani, 20, are facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

The charges emanate from allegations that Masebeni siphoned R103 million from his employer, Absa bank between September to December 2021, and transferred it into six accounts, including that of his co-accused and girlfriend, Mpani. The alleged fraudulent transactions were uncovered by Absa’s forensic division and they reported the matter to the law enforcement authorities. Through their investigation, they alleged that Masebeni accessed a Meridian system to debit the corporate business account. He was arrested by the Hawks in Queenstown on January 19 and appeared in the Queenstown Magistrates’ Court the next day.

The case was then transferred to Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court as the alleged crime happened in Sandton, an area within the court’s jurisdiction. Mpani was added as a second accused on January 31, 2022. Their bail conditions amongst others are that they should not dispose or destroy any of the assets mentioned in their affidavits for purpose of the bail application.

Masebeni is barred from entering the premises of Absa, nor is he allowed to access their database or storage system. Furthermore, both accused are not allowed to leave the Eastern Cape, where they stay, without written permission from the investigating officer. Both accused were released on bail of R50,000 each. Their matter has been postponed to March 14, 2022 for further investigation.