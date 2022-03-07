R10k bribe offered to police after two suspects nabbed with R3m stolen copper cables

The suspects, who are Cameroonian nationals, were arrested by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover officers.

Pretoria - Two suspects have been allegedly caught stolen copper worth over R3m.

The men were arrested on Saturday after they were found in possession of the stolen copper in Bramley, north of Johannesburg.

Recounting events leading to the arrest, Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson said acting on a tip-off, JMPD officers proceeded to the corner of 11th Road and 3rd Avenue in Bramley, where they observed the suspected property.

“An unknown male opened the gate of the premises, officers approached him, identified themselves as police, and proceeded to search inside the premises,” said Fihla.