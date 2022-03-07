Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

R10k bribe offered to police after two suspects nabbed with R3m stolen copper cables

JMPD recovered stolen copper cables worth about R3-million and arrested two suspects identified as Cameroonians. Photo Supplied

JMPD recovered stolen copper cables worth about R3-million and arrested two suspects identified as Cameroonians. Photo Supplied

Published 25m ago

Share

Pretoria - Two suspects have been allegedly caught stolen copper worth over R3m.

The suspects, who are Cameroonian nationals, were arrested by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) undercover officers.

Story continues below Advertisment

The men were arrested on Saturday after they were found in possession of the stolen copper in Bramley, north of Johannesburg.

Recounting events leading to the arrest, Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson said acting on a tip-off, JMPD officers proceeded to the corner of 11th Road and 3rd Avenue in Bramley, where they observed the suspected property.

“An unknown male opened the gate of the premises, officers approached him, identified themselves as police, and proceeded to search inside the premises,” said Fihla.

More on this

“Whilst searching, they found another male inside the premises and discovered huge quantities of copper cut up into pieces.

“When questioned, the two males failed to give a valid explanation on how they acquired the copper and were immediately arrested.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe officers with R10 000 in cash.”

Story continues below Advertisment

City Power and Prasa officials were called to inspect the copper.

“It was discovered that the copper belongs to Transnet and Prasa, and it cost an estimated R3 million worth of damage to infrastructure,” said Fihla.

The suspects were detained at the Bramley Police Station. They face multiple charges including damage to infrastructure, possession of stolen copper, and bribery.

Story continues below Advertisment

The suspects appeared in court on Monday.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeCrime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello