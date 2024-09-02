R13million Lotto jackpot winner will leave his lift-club, drive to work as he now has money for fuel

A Gauteng resident who won over R13million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot plans to buy a new house and cover his fuel expenses. The winner walked away with R13,470,811.10 from the August 24, 2024 draw.

The National Lottery Ithuba said the ‘regular participant’ of Lottery games purchased his ticket through the Standard Bank app. He opted for a R20 quick-pick. In a statement, the winner shared his excitement about his newfound wealth, saying that he plans to buy a house, make a large investment, and cover his fuel expenses.

"I have longed to buy a house, and now I can finally make that dream a reality," he said. With a touch of humour, the winner shared that he intends to leave behind his current lift club arrangements due to rising fuel costs. "Having been part of a lift club for some time, this win allows me to invest R10 million. I will use some of the returns to cover my fuel expenses, so I can drive to work without relying on others."

The profession told Ithuba that he had no intentions of quitting his job. “I will continue working, but with significantly less pressure. This money will definitely simplify my life.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "I am delighted that this winner has chosen to invest a substantial portion of his winnings for the future.