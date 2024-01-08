R21 crashes: Truck ploughs into fire engine, while delivery bakkie driver dies after crashing into stationary vehicle

The driver of an articulated truck was airlifted to hospital in Ekurhuleni after a collision with a fire engine. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Thabiso Makgato said the driver of the articulated truck sustained “serious” injuries.

Following the crash, some lanes on the road were momentarily closed.

Driver of an articulated truck was airlifted to hospital after crashing into a fire engine on the R21 freeway in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD In another incident, police said a driver of a delivery vehicle died on the R21, in the Kempton Park area, after crashing into a stationery vehicle. “The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s freeway unit officers responded to a crash on the R21 freeway, direction southbound before Atlas Road offramp, where a 43-year-old male bakkie driver succumbed to his injuries, after driving into the rear of a stationary heavy motor vehicle which was involved in a primary accident,” said EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa. The driver of a Nissan light delivery vehicle succumbed to injuries after crashing into a stationery vehicle on the R21 freeway in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD “On arrival, officers found a motionless body covered with a space blanket, lying on the edge of the freeway next to the damaged Nissan light delivery vehicle. Paramedics were summoned and the bakkie driver was certified dead, on site.”