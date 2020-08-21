R500 bail for Springs man who assaulted family’s domestic worker

Johannesburg - A 28-year man appeared at the Springs Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted the family’s domestic worker. Lumka Mahanjana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecutions Authority in the Gauteng North region, said Christiaan Henrico Muller, 28, was granted R500 bail in court on Thursday. “It is alleged that Muller assaulted a 64 year old woman, Khabonina Mkhonza, who is a domestic worker at his home,” said Mahanjana. The NPA said another relative would appear in court on Monday facing similar charges. During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mkhonza said she had worked with the family for over 20 years and had raised Muller, the man who allegedly assaulted her.

She said Muller would often vent about the government's alleged corruption with her, exclaiming people such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma were corrupt and “eating government money”.

When the 64-year-old woman was attacked, she said the attack was sudden and without provocation.

“He just started beating me, he got on top of me and he started beating me until I was bleeding. Then the parents tried to stop him but he still beat me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the matter was postponed in court until September 8 to allow further investigations.

