R500K Bushiri Ministries payment linked to child rape charge being dropped against brigadier’s husband – NPA alleges

Cape Town – Clifford Resondt, who appeared in court with his police brigadier wife, Rosey, on charges of corruption on Thursday, was arrested on January 20, 2018 for allegedly raping his wife's niece. Clifford is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri, the self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering, who fled with his wife, Mary, to Malawi last month while on trial for theft, money laundering and fraud relating to an investment scheme. It is alleged that after R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosey's account, it then subsequently reflected on the home loan account of the child’s parents on January 22, 2018 – with the rape charge being dropped against Clifford. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said in a statement on Thursday: ’’A 45-year-old brigadier, Rosey Resondt, working for SAPS National Orginised Crime, appeared in Pretoria Magistrate Court with her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resondt, who is the head of security for Shepherd Bushiri. '’They appeared on charges of corruption. This is after the husband was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping the wife's niece.

’’An amount of R500 000 was transferred from the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's account on 22 January 2018. The amount reflected on the parents of the child's home loan account.

’’The same day when the money reflected on the parents account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. In the next court date, the matter was withdrawn from the court.’’

The State did not oppose the couple’s release on bail but requested that a reasonable amount and strict bail conditions be set, including for them not to leave the province. The brigadier also has to hand over one more passport in her possession, even though it has expired.

The magistrate granted them each bail of R15 000 with conditions for them to report to the Olivenhoutbosch police station every Monday between 6pm and midnight, and not to interfere with any State witnesses.

The matter was postponed to February 25 for further investigations.

Pretoria News