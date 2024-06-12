R70 million Powerball winner to erect tombstones for his late parents in their honour

The winner of the R70 million Powerball jackpot from the May 31 claimed his prize. Ithuba National Lottery confirmed that the winner who purchased the winning ticket at Plus Benoni Mexican and spent R15 on quick pick.

The winner told Ithuba he was unaware of his newfound windfall until days after the draw. “I took the results slip at the store a few days after the draw, which I kept with all my other slips,” he said. “Two days later, I checked the ticket and I was shocked to realise that I had been sitting on a ticket worth R70 million!

“Even then, it still felt like a dream. It was only after Ithuba confirmed that indeed I held the winning ticket that I believed it." One of the winner’s immediate plans it to honour his late parents by erecting tombstones. “My parents passed away a few years ago, it caused me a lot of pain that I could not afford to install tombstones for them,” he said.

“Now, as I am able to fulfil this wish, I feel a sense of closure and hope that it will invite more blessings into my life.” He also plans to carefully consider how he would spend his money. The management of Plus Benoni Mexican were excited the winning ticket was purchased at their store.

The store manager shared told Ithuba: “We are excited to have sold the winning ticket for the R70 million PowerBall jackpot. “This is a milestone for our store, and we hope to see more winners from our community." Ithuba said in the same draw someone bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot worth R3,095,642.20.

The winner plans to use the funds to purchase a home for her family. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza extended her congratulations to both winners. “I wish to congratulate both winners. I have no doubt that their new windfall will transform their lives significantly,” said Mabuza.