Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has collected R8.2 million from various developers at the Waterfall Estate in Midrand after they illegally connected water meters and stole water from the City.

Upon investigation, it was established that a number of water meters installed at the Waterfall Estate were not procured through standard processes and were therefore not on the City’s billing system.

"It is clear that officials from the City assisted these developers in illegally obtaining these water meters and connected them so that they could carry on with their developments," executive mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said the City loses between R5-billion and R8-billion annually, due to revenue leakages and accounts being deleted off of the billing system.

Through operation Buya Mthetho, the City has collected about R408 million in revenue which was previously not billed.

"The City will continue to intensify its efforts to stop revenue leakages and improve revenue collection to enhance service delivery," Mashaba said.

African News Agency/ANA