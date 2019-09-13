President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Tshwane taxi drivers and residents following the death of taxi driver Jabu Baloyi. Ramaphosa and ANC leadership visited Baloyi's family. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA).

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership including Ace Magashule and Jesse Duarte, on Friday visited the family of slain taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi who was gunned down, allegedly by a drug dealer in the Pretoria CBD last month. Baloyi’s killing resulted in violent riots that were instigated by taxi drivers targeting foreign nationals who they claimed were responsible for the city's drug problem.

Ramaphosa described Baloyi as a major symbol against the scourge of drug abuse.

"He took a stand and in the course of taking a stand against drugs, he sacrificed his life. He's one of those members in our community, who felt very strongly against the peddling of drugs in our community."

Ramaphosa said the government planned a massive campaign to ensure that its anti-drug master plan becomes real and that it stems drug abuse and dealing in communities.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has also visited the family and promised to donate R100 000 to the family.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the unrelenting violence against women saying that the government would reinvigorate its commitment to ensure that the country took a strong stance against gender-based violence.

"We will be announcing a number of measures in the coming week about the interventions that we believe all of us should take as a nation."

Baloyi left behind three daughters, Kgaugelo, 21, Koketso, 15, and Kamogelo, six.

His death sparked widespread violence in the city, during which businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted and burnt by taxi drivers. They claimed that foreign nationals were supporting the drug trade.

African News Agency (ANA)