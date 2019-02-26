A rescue worker on the scene where four people died after a bus and truck collided along Moloto road on Monday. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa was saddened by the loss of life that resulted from a three-vehicle collision on the R573 Moloto Road at Kameeldrift near Pretoria on Monday, the presidency said in a statement. A sixth victim of the incident, which involved a Putco bus, an armoured vehicle and a multi-passenger vehicle died in hospital on Tuesday. At least 25 people – most of the bus passengers – were hospitalised on Monday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of our fellow citizens who perished in this tragedy,” said Ramaphosa, who wished survivors a speedy recovery.

“This tragic incident reminds us of the fragility of life and reminds us why it is necessary for all of us to be patient and considerate as we use and share our roads. A few seconds of consideration can prevent a lifetime of trauma and loss,” said Ramaphosa.

African News Agency (ANA)