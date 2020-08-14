Ramaphosa sends condolences on death of John Nkadimeng

Ramaphosa sends condolences on death of Nkadimeng Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday sent his condolences on the death of South Africa’s ambassador to Cuba, John Nkadimeng. The former ANC member died on August 6 at the age of 93. His funeral took place on Friday at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Nkadimeng leaves his wife, Evelyn Dipakeng Moeketsi, six children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. “With the passing of Ntate Nkadimeng, yet another light in a glorious generation has been extinguished. He suffered for the freedoms that we enjoy today. He sacrificed, he fought, he led, and he was led," said Ramaphosa in a eulogy.

According to reports, the Struggle stalwart was awarded a special official funeral category 1 in recognition of his contribution to the country.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 activists who were detained and charged with treason during the Defiance Campaign of 1952.

Nkadimeng, who joined the ANC in 1950, served on the party’s political and military council and served as chairman of the ANC's political committee.

Ramaphosa also said that amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, citizens should “draw on the spirit of Ntate Nkadimeng” in order to rebuild the economy.

“More than that, we must transform our economy so that it resembles less of where we were before the pandemic and more of where we want to be.

“We must ensure that the world of work which emerges from this crisis is one in which the conditions of workers are dramatically improved in all respects,” said Ramaphosa.

Eulogising veterans was not enough, added the president.

“It is only by restoring that culture of selflessness, integrity, ethical leadership and service to the people that we will uphold their legacy,” he said.