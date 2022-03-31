Ramaphosa to announce new police commissioner as Sitole steps down

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the new National Commissioner of Police in an address to the nation on Thursday at 4.30pm. Ramaphosa announced last month that the current police commissioner General Khehla Sitole would be vacating his office after he agreed to step down.

Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele, who himself is a former police commissioner, have reportedly been at odds with one another during his time in office. Ramaphosa told the media that he was concerned about the spat between Cele and Sitole, saying it did not “augur well” for the police and hampered police operations. The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s appointment of the new police commissioner would ensure continuity in the most senior position in the South African Police Service following the departure from office of Sitole.

Ramaphosa is expected to make the announcement during a live televised address to the nation at 4.30pm, the Presidency said. There have been calls in some quarters for Ramaphosa to announce a woman as the next police commissioner. The last woman police commissioner was General Riah Phiyega, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in June 2012.

